We Suspended Nationwide Strike To Create Room For Negotiation – Labour Reveals

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have decided to suspend the nationwide strike that had brought economic activities to a standstill.

This decision was made at the conclusion of an emergency National Executive Council meeting held on Tuesday.

The move to suspend the strike follows a commitment from the Federal Government to revisit and increase the previously proposed N60,000 national minimum wage.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between government representatives and labour leaders, which aimed to foster a conducive environment for ongoing negotiations.

In a joint communique issued by NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and TUC President, Comrade Festus Osifo, the labour unions disclosed their decision to halt the strike action.

“The suspension is to create the right ambiance for negotiations to continue unhindered,” the communique stated.

The communique reads: “The NEC in session resolved that there is a greater need to create the right ambience for negotiation to continue unhindered. The indefinite nationwide strike action is therefore relaxed for One Week from today to allow the Federal Government commit to a concrete and acceptable National Minimum Wage; take definitive steps to reverse the electricity tariff hike back to N66/kwh and abolish the discriminatory classification of electricity consumers into Bands.

“The NLC and TUC National Leadership are mandated to continue to maintain open channels of communication with the Federal Government to negotiate and secure favourable outcomes for Nigerian workers and people.

“All affiliate unions and State Councils are therefore directed to Relax the indefinite nationwide strike and return to their respective workplaces immediately.

“The NEC-in-Session expresses profound gratitude to Nigerian workers and the general public for their unwavering support and solidarity in this critical struggle for improved living and working conditions.

“The NLC and TUC remain committed to pursuing all necessary actions to protect the rights and welfare of all Nigerian people and workers as we urge all to await further directives while the negotiation continues.”