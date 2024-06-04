Tinubu Gov’t: APC Group Organizes Prayer Session Over TUC, NLC Nationwide Strike

The Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has organized a prayer gathering specially for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and seeking God’s intervention on the ongoing nationwide strike action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Naija News learnt that the prayer session commenced at noon on Monday and continued until evening.

It was reportedly attended by the state party leadership and members, with the presence of esteemed religious leaders who led the service.

The service was divided into two sessions. The first session took place at the chapel, while the second session was held at the open ground within the Makurdi private residence of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

The bishops in attendance led the congregation in eight prayer points.

These included prayers for Nigeria’s peace, wisdom, and knowledge for President Tinubu, as well as a resolution for the nation’s economic and security challenges.

Additionally, prayers were offered for the nation at large and God’s intervention in the ongoing nationwide strike.

Furthermore, the gathering sought divine intervention in the security situation within the state.

Naija News understands that the APC prayer warriors also fervently prayed for God to touch the heart of the state governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, regarding the ongoing feud with the party stakeholders in the state.

in his remark, the state party chairman, Austin Agada, emphasized that the prayer gathering was organized in light of the current situation in the country and to commemorate President Tinubu’s first anniversary.

He said, “This prayer session was organized for President Bola Tinubu, the nation, and the SGF, Senator George Akume, on the occasion of one year in office.

“The country’s situation; the security challenges, the economy, and the ongoing strike by organised labour.

“We all know that a lot of reforms are being formulated to take the nation to the path of greatness, so we need to pray for the president and his lieutenants for God’s guidance and intervention in the ongoing nationwide strike embarked upon by the organized labour as well as the turn around of the nation’s economy.”

Agada promised that the state and the north-central geopolitical zone would continue to support the president and pray for his success in office.