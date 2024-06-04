Tanker Explosion Rocks Port Harcourt

A major explosion occurred in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, when a tanker believed to be carrying Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) overturned and exploded at the Obiri-Ikwerre flyover along the East-West Road.

The incident took place around 9:30 am on Tuesday, causing panic among residents.

The explosion, occurring approximately 200 metres from the Channels Television office, was powerful enough to smash windows in the vicinity and was felt by residents several kilometres away.

Eyewitnesses report that there were no casualties, crediting the quick escape of the tanker driver from the scene just before the explosion.

As the fire service personnel battled the flames, a large crowd of onlookers gathered, with heavy security deployed to manage the situation.

During the commotion, a minor drama unfolded when a suspected scavenger attempting to pilfer parts from the damaged truck was caught by bystanders and handed over to the police.

As of the latest updates, the authorities have not released an official statement regarding the incident or any potential environmental impact.

The situation is under control, but the area remains tense as cleanup and investigative operations continue.

Rivers State, in recent weeks, has battled back-to-back crisis of tanker explosions which has seen residents of the state lose their lives, while properties are destroyed.