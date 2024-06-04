‘Rivers Govt In ICU’ – APC Scores Fubara’s One Year In Office Zero

The chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, Tony Okocha, has alluded that Governor Siminalayi Fubara‘s administration is currently in ‘ICU.’

Naija News reports that Okocha made this known while dismissing news making the round on social media, that he made a U-turn and congratulated Fubara on his one year in office.

In an interview with journalists in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, Okocha said it is impossible for him to congratulate a government he described as being in the ‘ICU’.

According to the APC chairman, the report alleging that he congratulated Fubara was intended to malign his character and project him as “one who speaks from both sides of his mouth.”

Scoring the Fubara’s administration on the first anniversary, Okocha said the Governor had scored zero, describing his administration as a sham and running without a budget.

Meanwhile, Fubara has claimed that certain forces in the state are trying to frustrate his administration from functioning effectively.

The governor made the allegation while speaking to the officials of the Standing Committee and members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Port Harcourt.

According to him, desperate enemies of the state have thrown everything into the ring in an attempt to sabotage his administration at every point in its determination to deliver good governance and quality services to the people.

Speaking further, the governor clarified that the present administration will not go into the completion of the monorail project initiated by the Chibuike Amaechi-led government, except a serious private sector investor decides to commit resources to the project under a well-defined private public partnership arrangement.

Fubara stressed that he would want to be remembered not just by the signature road projects of building legacy bridges and flyovers, but by sustainable impact on human capital and manpower development as well as other critical infrastructure landmarks to bridge the healthcare and education gaps in the state.