President Tinubu Congratulates Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi On Election Victory

Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has congratulated the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on his recent victory in the nation’s parliamentary elections.

Naija News understands that Prime Minister Modi’s coalition, the National Democratic Alliance, emerged victorious in the parliamentary seats, paving the way for a third consecutive term.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu described the development as a rare feat.

He noted that this would be the second time an Indian leader will retain power for the third term after Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister.

“The President states that the outcome of the elections is a resounding affirmation of Prime Minister Modi’s exceptional leadership of the world’s largest democracy.

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, President Tinubu congratulates the people of India and assures the South Asian nation of Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening relations and advancing shared goals and values as strategic partners in the League of Nations,” Ngelale noted.

It is worth noting that Modi has served as the 14th prime minister of India since May 2014.

The politician was the chief minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014 and is the Member of Parliament for Varanasi.