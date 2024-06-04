One Dead, Others Injured, Trapped In Niger Mining Site Collapse

One person has been reported dead, with more than 30 people trapped after a mining site collapsed in Galkogo village of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger state.

Naija News reports that the State Emergency Management Agency Director-General, Abdullahi Baba-Arah, confirmed on Tuesday that the incident occurred on June 3.

He said that the agency received a report of a mining site collapse at Galkogo village of Shiroro, and the cause of the collapse was heavy rainfall impacts on the soil.

He said, “One person had been confirmed dead, six persons rescued with severe injuries while more than 30 people were still being trapped.”

He also noted that the agency had yet to get full details on rescue operations due to insecurity in the area, stressing that the rescuers ran for safety from the site because the site kept falling.

He, however, said that excavators had been deployed to the site for the rescue operations.

According to Baba-Arah, the agency also received a report of persistent bandit attacks in Shiroro and Mashegu local government areas of the state.

He said that the bandits reportedly attacked Adogo Malam village on June 2 and kidnapped six persons, adding that suspected bandits also kidnapped more than 20 people and stole many cattle in Tunga Kawo, an adjoining community from Erena.