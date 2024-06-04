Notorious Kidnappers Arrested In Kaduna

Four notorious Kidnappers who took part in several kidnappings in the Northwest have been arrested by the Kaduna State Police Command with several arms recovered, including an Ak47 riffle, a locally made pistol, and three cartridges.

Naija News reports that the state command spokesperson, ASP Mansir Hassan, in a statement on Tuesday, disclosed that on 29th May 2024, a joint patrol team comprising officers from the Saminaka Division and the Hunters Group in Lere Local Government Area (LGA) arrested three suspects involved in kidnapping and cattle rustling.

Hassan said the arrest was made following a tip-off from a concerned citizen.

He identified the suspects as Isah Baffa Rabo, a 30-year-old male from Maibindiga Village, Lere LGA, implicated in kidnappings for ransom in Zango Kataf LGA and Kachia LGA; Ja’afaru Sale, a 30-year-old male from Durumi Village, Lere LGA; and Imar Musa, a 24-year-old male from Durumi Village, Lere LGA.

According to him, the suspects confessed to being a part of a kidnapping syndicate in Lere LGA and admitted to rustling two cattle, which they sold to Idris Abubakar, male, 47 years old, from Dokan Lere, who was also arrested.

Hassan stated that the Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Audu Dabigi I psc, has assured the public that the Kaduna State Police Command remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and will continue to act decisively against criminal elements in the state.

The statement added, “Recovered items include a locally made single-barrel gun, a cutlass, and three mobile phones. The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.”

“In the same vein, following credible intelligence information about suspicious movement of an armed bandit, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Tudun Wada Zaria Division led a swift action resulting in the arrest of one Hussaini, male, 70 years old, from Tudunjukun in Zaria.”

“The arrest took place at about 0250 hours. During the operation, an AK-47 rifle, a locally made pistol, and three cartridges were recovered from the suspect. The suspect is helping the police Investigations to apprehend his accomplice and will be charged to court as soon investigation is completed.”