Newlywed Cuts Husband’s Manhood In Kaduna

A shocking incident occurred in Kudan, Kaduna State, where a newlywed woman, Habiba Ibrahim, allegedly attacked her husband, Salisu Idris, by attempting to sever his manhood while he was asleep.

The 40-year-old victim, a commercial motorcycle rider, reported that the incident, which took place on May 26, happened shortly after he returned from early morning prayers.

According to Idris, he was resting in bed when his wife attacked him with a sharp knife. His cries for help alerted the neighbours, who promptly intervened, potentially saving his life.

The couple had been married for about four months, and Idris expressed his confusion over the attack, noting that they had been in love and that there had been no prior disputes.

Following the attack, Idris was urgently transported to a local hospital in Kudan and subsequently referred to the General Hospital in Makarfi due to the severity of his injuries.

He was later moved to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital in Zaria, where doctors are currently making efforts to stabilize his condition.

Habiba Ibrahim has been taken into custody by the police as investigations continue to ascertain the motive behind her grievous act.

“At the moment, I am more concerned about my condition. I am afraid of remarrying because of this incident,” he said.

Idris’ mother, Rabi Salisu, who looks after him on the hospital bed, said though they were not staying in the same compound, he had never complained to her about his wife.

“Her parents are worried and are willing to settle his medical bills,” she added.