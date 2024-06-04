‘My 20-year Journey Cannot Be Complete Without Don Jazzy’ – D’banj

Nigerian ace musician, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known as D’banj, has acknowledged the role his former business partner and producer, Don Jazzy, played in his music career.

Naija News recalls that D’banj and Don Jazzy co-founded Mo’Hits Records in 2004 before the label was disbanded in 2012, with Don Jazzy citing differences in interests as the reason.

Notwithstanding, Don Jazzy established Mavins Record Label, and Dbanj started DB Record Label.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, D’banj shared a clip from his courtesy visit to Don Jazzy to hand him the invitation card for his 20 years in the music industry anniversary dinner.

The ‘Oliver Twist’ hitmaker noted that his musical journey would not be complete without Don Jazzy.

He stated that giving Don Jazzy his anniversary invite was a nostalgic moment, reminding him of the milestones they had achieved together.

He wrote, “My 20 year journey cannot be complete without It’s @DONJAZZY again! Giving him the invite to my anniversary dinner was a moment filled with nostalgia. As we both celebrate 20 years in the industry, I’m reminded of the countless memories and milestones we’ve shared together. Here’s to two decades of brotherhood, entertainment, and unwavering support. Love you always, Brother! OooSHeeeee.”