Minimum Wage: Nigerians React As NLC Reveals Senators’ ‘Salary’

As the debate over the proposed minimum wage intensifies, Nigerians have taken to the microblogging platform X to express their concerns about the disparity between the salaries and benefits enjoyed by Senators and the wages proposed for workers.

This comes in the wake of ongoing strike initiated by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), which started on Monday after failed negotiations with the federal government.

The labour unions have been adamant in their demand for a ₦494,000 minimum wage, in stark contrast to the ₦60,000 offered by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In a bid to highlight this disparity, the NLC took to X to shed light on the lucrative earnings of Nigerian Senators, sparking widespread discussion and outrage among netizens.

The post, captioned “Can They deny this???? Nigeria Workers deserve Better, A living Wage is Possible,” has gone viral, attracting comments from users who criticized the government for the substantial benefits received by lawmakers while the average Nigerian worker struggles to meet basic needs.

See some reactions below:

@RealQueenBee__ wrote, “THIS IS PURE WICKEDNESS

How can anyone justify

1. A Furniture allowance N7.45m

2. Accommodation allowance N5m

3. Vehicle allowance N10m

4. Vehicle maintenance N1.8m

4. Hardship allowance N1.2m

“All of these are monthly, in a country that is the poverty capital of the world

“Labour must insist and never be cowed or go below N200k minimum.”

@AgboObinnaya wrote, “They even receive “Hardship Allowance”. How Can people who do not know any hardship, by virtue of their office, be receiving “Hardship Allowance”?”

@Nwafresh wrote, “If they can’t give you people what you want, let the Senators starts collecting minimum wage as salaries. A Director in federal service is collecting at most 400k.. Our Lawmakers should be collecting 450k monthly.”

@MFaarees_ stated, “As far as I’m concerned the whole Senate needs to be scrapped, they’re not doing anything for the benefit of Nigerians, it’s just them and family and friends.”

@ayampeky wrote, “Just don’t back down. Prove Nigerians wrong by being steadfast this time around let’s get it right once and for all.”

@ChukwuyemEledan stated, “Senator dey collect Hardship allowance but some of una dey defend politicians for FREE”