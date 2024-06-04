Minimum Wage: APC Knocks PDP Over ₦120,000 Proposal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a firm stance in support of organised labour, urging it not to accept anything less than ₦120,000 as the national minimum wage.

This advice comes amidst ongoing strikes that have seen significant disruptions across Nigeria. The Federal Government, however, has proposed a ₦60,000 minimum wage, a figure sharply criticized by the PDP.

Speaking to Punch, PDP Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of insincerity in its wage negotiations with labour unions.

“The Federal Government’s handling of the minimum wage negotiations reflects its broader financial mismanagement and extravagance. They absolutely have the means to implement a minimum wage of at least ₦120,000,” Abdullahi stated.

In contrast, the APC has condemned the PDP’s position as unpatriotic, arguing that such high demands could further strain the nation’s economy.

The APC insists that their proposed ₦60,000 is a realistic appraisal of the current economic realities and fiscal capabilities of the country.

The ongoing strike, initiated by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trades Union Congress (TUC), began after labour leaders rejected the government’s offer, demanding ₦494,000 instead.

The strike action has led to the closure of government offices, airports, and schools, with disruptions in electricity supply and water distribution, affecting daily life and business operations across the nation.

Abdullahi said, “The back and forth with the labour leaders is hypocritical of the government. They didn’t mean well for Nigerians from the word go, even when they started engaging the NLC. It was not an intended policy direction. It was something that was made as a smokescreen to continue to deceive the Nigerian workers and, of course, the nation.

“With the lies the APC is telling us, if they can afford to construct a road for ₦3tn, if they can afford to do all this jamboree if they can afford to take 1,500 government officials out of this country for things that are not important, then I don’t know why, for crying out loud, they should not be able to pay a reasonable minimum wage.

“The reasonable minimum wage Nigeria should take at this moment should be ₦120,000 or nothing less. If Nigerians cannot be given that as a minimum wage, then we better go on with this strike unending. So that the government will know that some people put them there if they were truly elected.”

The APC Publicity Director, Bala Ibrahim, however, in his reaction to the call by PDP, lambasted the opposition for instigating organised labour against the government.

Ibrahim stated, “The PDP is gradually turning into something that will one day question the integrity of the Constitution of Nigeria.

“If the PDP had won the election, believe me, it would have not been a question of minimum wage, there would be no wage at all. So, they said it out of anger, the bitterness of losing an election, and lack of patriotism.”

The APC Publicity Director acknowledged the hardship in the country but described the NLC and TUC’s demand for ₦494,000 minimum wage as unreasonable.

Ibrahim said, “The labour union should engage their sense of reason in negotiation. They should engage their conscience, patriotism, justice, and fairness in negotiation. Nigeria is a country that has more than 250 million people.

“While they are negotiating for the workers who are less than 20 per cent of the population, they should also have feelings for the remaining 80 per cent of Nigerians who go to the same market with these workers, who have no one to pay them anything, and who are struggling to make ends meet.

“We agree, yes there is hardship in the land, but for God’s sake, when you are going to talk about your people, do so with a sense of equity. What is good for you is good for others. In a country where we have a lot of people who are unemployed, where the resources are not enough to go around, and you’re asking for ₦500,000 per month! I think that is unethical, unreasonable, and irrational.”