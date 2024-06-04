JUST IN: Two Die In Rivers Tanker Explosion

Two individuals were pronounced dead following an explosion involving a suspected Liquefied Natural Gas tanker at the Obiri-Ikwerre flyover on the outskirts of Port Harcourt in Rivers state.

Naija News learnt that the explosion occurred around 9:25 am when the tanker overturned while attempting to navigate the bypass at the flyover.

Almost immediately, it burst into flames, tragically engulfing a salon car with two individuals inside.

This unfortunate incident comes just a month after another devastating explosion caused by a fuel-laden tanker along the Eleme axis of the East-West Road.

The previous accident resulted in the loss of approximately five lives and the destruction of over 60 vehicles.

On the recent occurrence, the PUNCH quoted an eyewitness to have revealed that the two occupants of the car were unable to escape and were tragically burned to death.

“My office is just close by here. It was a terrible sight. Two persons inside a salon car parked nearby were burnt beyond recognition.

“The tanker was trying to negotiate through the flyover when it fell and the explosion occurred,” the eyewitness said.

It is worth noting that the Obiri-Kwere flyover leads to the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa in the Ikwerre local government area of the state.

Another eyewitness, who identified himself as Lucky, said the sound of the explosion spread to residential areas near the flyover and caused panic.

He stated, ‘It was about past 9 am that I was driving towards the University of Port Harcourt that I saw the flames.

“I quickly made a u-turn because I was driving. Many vehicles started making a detour to avoid the scene of the fire, somewhere even videoing the fire with their phones”.

Confirming the explosion, the spokesperson of the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, “Yes, I can confirm that two persons died in the tanker fire. Myself and the Commissioner of Police, are on the ground as I speak to you.

“The fire has been put out but the area is still dangerous because the gas is still licking.

“So motorists are advised to take alternative routes to avoid any further casualty. The investigation is ongoing. “