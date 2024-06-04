If You Are Truly Serious, Come Back To Nigeria – Former DSS Director Dares Simon Ekpa

A former director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mike Ejiofor has called for the extradition of Finland-based Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa.

Ejiofor argued that Ekpa’s actions in Finland are worse than those of the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, hence, he should be sent back to Nigeria for a trial.

Speaking via a statement on Tuesday, the former DSS director described Ekpa as an influencer of misguided elements.

He dared the agitator to return to Nigeria and direct people to commit crimes if he is truly serious.

Ejiofor stated: “If he’s serious, he should come back to Nigeria and direct people to commit crimes. He’s a voice for misguided elements; he’s not a voice for reasonable people. I can’t be listening to him; most people cannot be listening to him.”

He urged the Nigerian government to initiate negotiations with Finnish authorities to repatriate Ekpa.

“What he’s doing in Finland is worse than what Nnamdi Kanu was doing. He should be repatriated for trial,” he emphasized.

Ejiofor’s comments come as Ekpa continues to mobilize support for the IPOB’s cause from Finland, sparking concerns among Nigerian authorities about his influence on youths in the region.