Electricity Workers Give Update On National Grid Restoration Hours After Organised Labour Suspends Strike

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has stated that the national grid has been restored.

This development is coming after the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) suspended their strike.

Naija News earlier reported that organised labour on Monday began a nationwide strike over the Federal Government’s refusal to raise the proposed minimum wage from N60,000 and reverse the Band A tariff to ₦65 per kilowatt-hour instead of N206/KWh.

Electricity workers subsequently complied with organised labour directive and shut down the national grid, plunging the nation into darkness in the early hours of Monday.

However, speaking during an interview with Punch, NUEE National President, Adebiyi Adeyeye confirmed that the grid has been restored.

He said, “The strike has been suspended, which means the grid has come back to normal. It is on already.”

In a statement on Monday, the Transmission Company of Nigeria said its workers on duty were beaten and wounded by union leaders who stormed its offices to send them out.

But Adeyeye debunked the allegation, saying the union only withdrew its members in compliance with the directive of the organised labour.

Naija News observed that the grid has yet to be fully restored at the time of filing this report.