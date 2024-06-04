Deputy Police Commissioner Guri Collapses, Dies In Office

A Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Abubakar Muhammad Guri of the Police Mobile Force, MPF, was reportedly found dead in his office.

Guri reportedly collapsed and passed away upon entering his office at the Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Monday, without showing any signs of illness.

According to Tribune, an onlooker detailed how the late DCP, dressed in uniform, suddenly slumped in his office chair and was immediately rushed for medical attention, where he was pronounced dead.

The source said, “Some officers rushed him to the hospital and even before reaching there, he had already passed away.

“We are now arranging for his burial whether here in Abuja or his hometown.

“He is a good man. He might have been fasting when he died. May Allah forgive him and make Jannatul Firdaus his final abode.”

The incident triggered conversations among those within the police complex, as the atmosphere shifted to one of mourning and quiet contemplation.

No official statement had been released about the incident at the time of press, as arrangements were still ongoing to update the family.