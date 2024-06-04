Charly Boy To Organise Rally To Support Labour

Veteran singer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has extended his support to the organised labour unions in their ongoing strike.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), embarked on an indefinite strike on Monday.

The aim of the strike is to force the government to agree on a new minimum wage for workers and reevaluate the increase in electricity prices for certain consumers.

The labour unions, however, signed an agreement with the federal government to continue negotiations on the new national minimum wage late Monday.

Both parties agreed that the federal government would commit to a figure higher than the ₦60,000 it currently offers.

Charly Boy, in his reaction on Tuesday, said he would mobilise 90 per cent of Nigeria’s power bikers for a rally in support of labour unions in Abuja if they do not end the ongoing strike before next week.

On his X handle, he wrote in Pidgin: “If NLC no f**k up and cancel this strike by next week. I go mobilize 90% of Nigerias Power Bikers. We go storm Abuja, if heaven go fall or the devil go land. We will say, bring it on.

“I just don tire. Yeye dey smell.”