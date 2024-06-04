NLC, TUC Set For Joint NEC Meeting To Consider Tinubu’s New Minimum Wage Offer

The Organised Labour, comprising the Trade Union Congress and the Nigeria Labour Congress, are set to commence a joint extraordinary National Executive Council.

Naija News reports that this comes after a six-hour meeting with the leadership of organised labour in Abuja on Monday night, where the Federal Government expressed the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to raising the N60,000 offered as the minimum wage.

The agreement stated, “The President of Nigeria, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, is committed to establishing a National Minimum Wage higher than N60,000; and the Tripartite Committee will convene daily for the next week to finalise an agreeable National Minimum Wage.”

The organised labour also agreed to “immediately hold meetings of its organs to consider this new offer, and no worker would face victimisation as a consequence of participating in the industrial action.”

These resolutions were signed on behalf of the Federal Government by Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

According to Punch, a source within the leadership of the two Labour Centres confirmed the joint meeting on Tuesday morning.

According to the source, the outcome of the meeting will determine whether the strike by organised Labour will continue or be suspended following the agreement reached between the Labour leadership and the Federal Government.