You Do Not Look Young, Don’t Allow Nigerians Deceive You – DeeOne Sends Message To Genevieve Nnaji

Former BBNaija housemate, DeeOne has stated that Nigerians are deceiving veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji by claiming that she is not aging.

The reality TV star stated this while reacting to a trending video of Genevieve vibing to Ayra Starr’s ’21’.

He opined that Nigerians are deceiving Genevieve with their praises.

Speaking via his Instagram account, DeeOne dared the thespian to share pictures of the back of her hands and legs.

He urged Genevieve to embrace old age and take the grandmother role.

According to him, “Every time Genevieve’s video or picture comes out, people always say she looks so young. That’s a lie. If you want to know whether she is old or young, it’s not by face through pictures or video where they usually wear makeup, it is either by the back of her hand or the backs of her legs.

“If Genevieve is truly young as claimed, I challenge her to post the back of her hands and legs. Madam Genevieve, you look your age. Don’t let them deceive you. Nigerians are deceitful.

“You look your age and there is nothing wrong with it. I am already growing grey hair. There’s nothing wrong with old age. Embrace it. Take up elderly people’s roles in movies. Play mother and grandmother roles.”