Workers Shut Nigerian Ports Amid Nationwide Strike

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has ceased port operations nationwide in adherence to the strike directive issued by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC.

Naija News reports that the NLC and TUC commenced a nationwide industrial action on Monday in protest against the N60,000 minimum wage proposal of the Federal Government.

An official from the Union who spoke to Vanguard, stated that apart from the Lagos ports, all other port installations in Port Harcourt, Warri, Onne, Calabar, and various other locations have been closed.

The official mentioned that the ports would remain closed until further directives from the national leadership of organized labor.

Similarly, the Transmission Company of Nigeria has announced that its workers have deliberately shut down Nigeria’s power grid as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) strike begins.

The TCN spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement on Monday morning titled “Grid shutdown: Union Deliberately shuts down the National Grid,” said labour unions shut down some of its transmission substations.

On the power generating side, TCN said the stations were forced to shut down some units of their generating plants.