Video: Lagos Airport Shut Down, Passengers Stranded Over NLC, TUC Strike

The Lagos Airport has been shut down following the industrial action called by the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC.

In a video making the rounds online, intending passengers can be heard lamenting their inability to access the airport.

Naija News learnt that the strike led to the suspension of all flight operations from the airport, and striking aviation workers are currently blocking all entry points to the domestic terminal at Lagos Airport.

Recall that organized labour had embarked on the strike to push for an improvement in the minimum wage of workers.

While organized labour is proposing N494,000 as the new minimum wage, the Nigerian government insists on paying N60,000.

In a last-minute move to end the strike, leaders of the National Assembly and organized labour met on Sunday night. The meeting, however, ended in a deadlock as the organized labour insisted on the commencement of the strike.

Meanwhile, the Presidency has expressed concerns over the potential economic repercussions if the Organized Labour’s demand for a nearly ₦500,000 national minimum wage is met.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, issued the warning during an appearance on TVC’s program “Politics on Sunday.”

Ngelale emphasized that while President Bola Tinubu is committed to enhancing the welfare of Nigerians, the current economic conditions pose significant limitations.

He highlighted that the proposed wage increase could profoundly impact both the formal and informal sectors of the economy, predicting dire outcomes such as widespread job losses, business shutdowns, and a surge in the prices of goods and services.