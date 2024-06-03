Put Your Salaries On Minimum Wage – Ex-NLC Treasurer Tells Senate

A former Treasurer of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the current chairman of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, Bamgbose Betty, has suggested that members of the Senate should receive the minimum wage.

This, she believes, will provide them with firsthand experience of the challenges faced by Nigerian workers.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen on Monday, Betty voiced her frustration with the government’s approach to the minimum wage negotiations.

She argued that if senators were to live on the minimum wage, it would foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of the everyday struggles faced by the average Nigerian worker.

“This move would certainly bridge the gap between lawmakers and the populace, making our leaders more empathetic and attuned to the realities on the ground,” Betty stated.

“Why will the federal government…they said Round Table, the NLC, the TUC, they have been deliberating on this round table for so long? They feel that they should be putting 200 today, 300 tomorrow, 500 the next day for a minimum wage. It is enough. Enough is enough,” Betty spoke in front of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital laboratory, Lagos State.

She further said that the Senate and other high-ranking officials should have their salaries pegged to the proposed minimum wage, asserting, “For them to know where it pains us, let the senate, whatever, put their salary on this minimum wage too and let’s see what will happen. I mean, let it go round.”

The former NLC Treasurer lamented the struggles faced by workers regarding the economic realities in the country.

“When you get paid within two to three days, the salary is nowhere to be found…the suffering is too much,” Betty said.

However, despite the strike, Betty acknowledged that the essential duties of the medical and health workers were still functioning, stating, “But on here, as my chairman has said, we have our essential duties on the ground, we have that on the ground, but all others to go home please.”