President Tinubu’s Horse Wins Horse Racing Tournament In Niger

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s horse, named ‘Renewed Hope,’ reportedly defended its title as the fastest horse in the country by winning the 2024 horse racing tournament in Bida, Niger State.

Naija News reports that the tournament, organized by the Horse Racing Federation of Nigeria, saw the same horse emerge as the champion for the third consecutive year, having previously won in 2022 and 2023.

The event was witnessed by the Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umar-Bago.

During the closing ceremony, Governor Bago congratulated the president’s horse on securing the first position in the competition.

He also praised the federation for fostering unity and purpose through the organization of the event, which concluded on Sunday in the state.

Governor Bago further commended the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, and the federation’s National Coordinator (Sarkin Dawaki Nupe) for their unwavering support in sustaining the annual horse racing tradition in Bida.

In response, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, stressed the importance of using sports as a means to preserve and strengthen the cultural norms and values of the people.

As the Chairman of the Niger Council of Traditional Rulers, he stressed the need to prevent the extinction of cultures and traditions.

”The race, which is traditional in nature, further provided an opportunity for the display of cultures as various cultural activities were on display,” the Etsu Nupe added.

Abubakar, who referred to horse racing as a momentous occasion, expressed his delight at the sport’s increasing popularity in the emirate.

He urged residents to fully capitalize on the economic prospects that horse racing brings, particularly with the participation of riders from different states and countries.

He emphasized that the sport was not only exceptional but also demonstrated the ability to control animals.

The Etsu Nupe recognized the meticulous planning and successful implementation of the event, stating that it promotes sportsmanship and strengthens unity across the country, Africa, and the world.

He said, ”This event also boosts the socio-economic development of Bida, Niger and Nigeria as a whole. We will sustain this enviable feat.

”We are happy that this is the fourth edition of this event and it has been successful. The next edition holds in Kaduna on June 26, In sha Allahu.”

Also, the Emir of Lafiagi Kwara, Alhaji Mohammed Kudu-Kawu, described the event as a veritable tool for uniting various traditional institutions.

The Etsu Nupe and the Sarkin Dawakin were praised for their successful organization of the horse racing event, which was described as a long-standing tradition and a significant cultural heritage.

The emir also noted the growing popularity and profitability of horse racing both locally and globally.

The horse racing event was commended for promoting national unity and excitement by Eze Sheikh Abdulfatai Chima-Eze, the Emetoma III, a traditional ruler from Umuahia, Abia.

On his part, the Coordinator of the National Horse Racing Federation of Nigeria, Alhaji Abubakar Mustapha-Bida, mentioned that efforts were being made to expand the competition across the country.

Mustapha-Bida, who is also the Chairman of the New Niger Development Project, highlighted that the event was part of the celebrations marking the one-year anniversary of President Bola Tinubu, with the theme ‘Renewed Hope’.

Mustapha-Bida stated that they had introduced the ”division system” in the event to be comparable to the extant global best practices in horse racing.

”Nigeria is taking a lead in horse racing in the Committee of Nations in Africa. We are very happy to be part of history and to have pushed to ensure that this has become a reality.

”We have five countries participating, they are Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali.

”These are our national partners during racing events in Nigeria, it is like an exchange programme. They come to race with us and then we go there to race with them in their different countries,” Sarkin Dawaki Nupe added.

The Renewed Hope was anticipated to uphold its title in the upcoming races in Kaduna and Kano, scheduled for June and July respectively, as stated by him.

Naija News understands that a total of six Toyota vehicles were awarded to the victors across different race categories.

The runner-up received a cash prize of ₦700,000, while the third and fourth place winners received ₦500,000 and ₦300,000, respectively.