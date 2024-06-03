Ngelale Speaks On Division In Presidency Amidst Countering Statements

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, in response to recent speculation about potential divisions within the Presidential media team, has clarified that there is no disunity or confusion among the ranks of the presidential spokespersons.

Ngelale addressed these concerns during an interview on Television Continental’s program, “Politics on Sunday.”

The need for clarification arose after conflicting statements were released on May 28 by Ngelale and Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The statements concerned President Tinubu’s schedule for his one-year office anniversary. Onanuga’s statement outlined plans for President Tinubu to deliver a speech to a joint sitting of the National Assembly on May 31.

However, Ngelale released a counter-statement asserting that the president would not address the lawmakers in this manner.

During the TV interview, Ngelale emphasized the cohesiveness and synchronized efforts of the Presidential media team.

He explained that the discrepancies in the statements were due to a misunderstanding in the communication process rather than an indication of internal strife or division.

Ngelale reassured the public and media stakeholders that both he and Onanuga are committed to providing accurate and timely information about the Presidency’s activities and policies.

The Presidential media aide urged the public to rely on official communications for accurate information and reiterated the administration’s dedication to transparency and accountability in its dealings with the public and the media.

“I have been really saddened by some of the commentary attempting to create confusion and division within the office of the president, in respect to me and a very respected elder colleague, Bayo Onanuga.

“I want to be very clear that when I was somewhere in primary school, Onanuga was risking his life fighting against murderous oppressors on the streets of Lagos.

“He was defending the rights of Nigerians to be able to vote. Anybody trying to create the impression that I see myself as on par or equal with him should stop the conversation. [Onanuga is] somebody I revere a lot.”