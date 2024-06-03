Minimum Wage: Police Speak On Labour’s Plan To Embark On Strike

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has called on organized labour to cancel the planned strike and resume negotiation meetings with the Federal Government.

Naija News reports that organised labour nationwide industrial action over minimum wage demand started today (Monday).

The police, in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Monday, emphasized that avoiding the strike would avert a breakdown of law and order within the country.

It mentioned that negotiations would help both parties resolve the issue amicably, noting that the industrial action could bring substantial hardship to Nigerians.

The statement read, “In light of the Federal Government’s recent declaration that the planned strike is illegal and premature, the Nigeria Police Force views this action as a potential catalyst for increased tension and political instability.

“The NPF hereby urges organised labour to proceed with the ongoing deliberations at the Tripartite Committee, which is focused on determining a new minimum wage, and shelve the planned strike as such decision is essential to prevent untold hardships on members of the public and maintain order and stability within our country.

“The Nigeria Police Force assures the public that ample deployments have been made across the country to ensure that citizens can go about their lawful duties without hindrance.

“Therefore, all members of the public are encouraged to remain calm and continue with their lawful daily activities, while organized labour is urged to act responsibly and in accordance with the law, prioritizing dialogue and legal avenues to resolving the existing grievances.”

Meanwhile, the Presidency has expressed concerns over the potential economic repercussions if the Organized Labour’s demand for a nearly ₦500,000 national minimum wage is met.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, issued the warning during an appearance on TVC’s program “Politics on Sunday.”

Ngelale emphasized that while President Bola Tinubu is committed to enhancing the welfare of Nigerians, the current economic conditions pose significant limitations.

He highlighted that the proposed wage increase could profoundly impact both the formal and informal sectors of the economy, predicting dire outcomes such as widespread job losses, business shutdowns, and a surge in the prices of goods and services.