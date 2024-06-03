SGF Summons Labour To Emergency Meeting

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has convened an emergency meeting with organised labour in a move aimed at resolving the ongoing strike over the national minimum wage.

This urgent gathering seeks to halt the strike that has severely disrupted various economic activities across Nigeria.

Confirming the development, Comrade Festus Osifo, President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), spoke to TheNation, stating that leaders from both the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and TUC were en route to the SGF’s office for the critical meeting.

“Yes, we are heading there now,” Osifo noted, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

The ongoing strike, which began on Monday, has led to widespread paralysis of economic sectors, with banks, schools, flights, and other services experiencing total shutdowns.

The strike comes after prolonged negotiations over an increase in the national minimum wage failed to yield satisfactory outcomes for labour unions.

Additionally, the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage has also extended an invitation to organised labour for a follow-up meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

The outcome of these meetings could potentially determine whether labour will call off the ongoing strike. Both government officials and labour representatives are under immense pressure to forge a consensus that would mitigate the economic impact and restore normalcy to the nation’s operations.