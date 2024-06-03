Just In: Labour Shuts FCT Minister, Wike’s Gate

In the ongoing strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) saw heightened activity on Monday.

The Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC) effectively shut down the main entrance of the FCT Administration, known as the Minister’s Gate, preventing employees from accessing their workplaces.

As the strike gained momentum in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), significant disruptions were observed.

Workers gathered in confusion around the gate as union leaders enforced strict compliance with the strike orders, prohibiting entry and exit from the premises. The scene at the Minister’s Gate was one of halted operations and growing unease among the workforce.

The President of JUAC, Comrade Rifkatu Lortyer, took a firm stance, declaring that the blockade would persist until the authorities satisfactorily addressed their demands.

She issued a stern directive to FCTA and FCDA workers, advising them to remain at home in compliance with the strike guidelines.

The strike, initiated by national labour unions, stems from unresolved disputes over wage adjustments and working conditions. It has now begun to significantly affect the FCT’s administrative functions, signalling a deepening crisis that could impact various government operations across the city.

She said: “You know it is a long time struggle over the minimum wage and the electricity tariff that is just added to it. And till now government has reached a compromise. Since the national body NLC and TUC have declared strike we have to enforce it”.

Security operatives are presently at the entrance of the FCTA and FCDA.