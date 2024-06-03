JUST IN: ASUU Joins Nationwide Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has joined the ongoing strike led by the organized labour, which includes the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress.

Naija News reports that the NLC and TUC commenced a nationwide industrial action on Monday in protest against the N60,000 minimum wage proposal of the Federal Government.

ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke, issued a statement on Monday instructing branch chairpersons and zonal coordinators of ASUU to mobilize lecturers nationwide to participate in the strike as an affiliate of the congress.

The statement read, “The NLC has declared an indefinite strike action beginning from Monday, 3rd June, 2024, as a result of the failure of Government to conclude the renegotiation of minimum wage for Nigerian workers and reversal of hike in electricity tariff.

“Our branches are hereby enjoined to join in the strike action as an affiliate member of Congress.

“Consequently, branch chairpersons are to mobilise all members to participate in the strike action. Yours in the struggle.”

Workers Shut Nigerian Ports Amid Nationwide Strike

Similarly, the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has ceased port operations nationwide in adherence to the strike directive issued by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC.

An official from the Union who spoke to Vanguard, stated that apart from the Lagos ports, all other port installations in Port Harcourt, Warri, Onne, Calabar, and various other locations have been closed.

The official mentioned that the ports would remain closed until further directives from the national leadership of organized labor.