It Is Illegal, We Stand With The FG – Anambra Police Take Stand On NLC, TUC Strike

The Police Command in Anambra State has revealed that it stands with the federal government which has declared the strike declared by the organized labour as premature and illegal.

To this end, the Police Command said it would not allow anyone to use the opportunity to breach public safety and peace.

Naija News recalls the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Monday, commenced an indefinite nationwide strike in protest against the N60,000 minimum wage proposal of the Federal Government.

However, a statement by the Anambra Police Command through its spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said it has deployed its operatives to strategic parts of the state to ensure that any attempt to enforce the strike declared by labour is thwarted.

The Command said the government has declared the strike as illegal and its enforcement would therefore not be allowed.

Ikenga in the release said: “The Federal Government has declared the planned strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress as illegal and premature.

“The Anambra State Police Command reiterates the command’s commitment to enforce the legal recommendations and calls for caution to prevent a breach of public safety and peace.

“Police operatives have been deployed to different strategic areas, and tasked with the responsibility against any miscreants using the opportunity to cause any breach of public safety and peace in the state.

“The Command understands the right of organized labour to engage in such actions to advocate for the interests of all workers, but noted the importance of adherence to the existing laws governing such activities.

“To this end, the command encourages the good people of the state to go about their lawful businesses and be law-abiding, vigilant, and security-conscious.”

The command called on residents of the state to use their helplines to report any security-related incident for prompt response.