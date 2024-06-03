Ibom Air Suspends Flights Over Ongoing Strike

The ongoing strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) has seen Ibom Air announce the suspension of its flights.

The airline expressed regrets over the disruption to flight operations, saying it could not operate any of its flights as a result of the ongoing situation.

The statement reads, “Ibom Air regrets to inform our esteemed passengers that, due to the ongoing nationwide labour strike, we are unable to dispatch any of our scheduled flights to your various destinations.”

“The safety and well-being of our passengers and staff remain our highest priority. Consequently, our flight operations have been suspended until further notice. We regret the inconvenience we know this situation has caused and sincerely apologize.

“Please be assured that we are fully committed to resuming normal operations once the strike is called off.

“For the latest updates on flight status and further information, please visit our website, monitor our social media channels, or contact our customer service team. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this period.”

Naija News had earlier reported that aviation unions directed their members to withdraw services across airports in Nigeria, adding to the widespread disruption caused by the strike.

The strike has been called to protest government’s refusal to increase the minimum wage and the recent hike in electricity tariffs, which the unions say has increased the burden on workers.