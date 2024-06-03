House Of Rep Sends Message To Heritage Bank Customers, Speaks On Next Step

The House of Representatives has assured depositors of Heritage Bank that their money is safe.

The lawmakers revealed that they are engaging relevant stakeholders to ensure the safety of customers funds.

Recall that the bank’s operating licence was revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday.

Speaking on the development, the spokesman for the House, Akin Rotimi, said the lawmakers were aware of the revocation of the licence of Heritage Bank and the appointment of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation as the liquidators, in accordance with the provisions of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act.

The statement read in part, “We assure the public, particularly depositors and stakeholders of Heritage Bank, that the House is committed to carrying out its constitutional oversight functions to ensure that this development does not negatively impact Nigerians.

“The relevant House Committees on Banking Regulations; and Insurance will be up to their duty, to thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding this decision and the subsequent steps taken by the NDIC.

“Our priority is to safeguard the interests of all depositors and maintain the stability of the financial system.

“We will engage with the CBN, NDIC, and other relevant stakeholders to ensure a transparent and orderly resolution process, providing necessary support to mitigate any potential negative impact on the public.

“We urge the CBN and NDIC to establish clear channels of communication to allay the fears of the public and prevent any loss of trust in our financial system.

“Effective public engagement is crucial to maintaining confidence during this period.”

The statement quoted the Chairman, Committee on Banking Regulations, Mohammed El-Rufai as saying, “The committee will closely monitor the liquidation process to ensure that the rights of depositors are protected and that the process adheres to the highest standards of transparency and accountability.”