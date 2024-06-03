Full List: ASUU, TCN, Banks, Govt Hospitals, Others Join Nationwide Strike

The indefinite nationwide strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) has commenced, with various unions shutting down their workplaces in compliance.

Naija News reports that the strike, which began at midnight on Sunday, June 2, 2024, is a response to the Federal Government’s refusal to increase the proposed minimum wage from N60,000.

The labour unions have been negotiating with the government for a new national minimum wage, citing the expiration of the current wage award in April 2024.

Despite the government’s offer of N60,000, the unions have insisted on a higher wage of N494,000, reduced from their initial demand of N497,000.

The government’s failure to meet their demands has led to the strike, which is expected to have far-reaching consequences on the country’s economy and daily life.

Several unions have joined the strike, including the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria, National Union of Electricity Employees, National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees, and Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria.

Aviation unions have also directed their members to withdraw services across airports in Nigeria, adding to the widespread disruption caused by the strike.

The strike has been called to protest not only the government’s refusal to increase the minimum wage but also the recent hike in electricity tariffs, which the unions say has added to the burden on workers.

The unions are demanding a reversal of the tariff hike, which they say is unsustainable for many Nigerians.

The government’s failure to meet the unions’ demands has been met with disappointment and frustration. The labour leaders have expressed their dismay at the government’s refusal to prioritize the welfare of workers, who they say are struggling to make ends meet due to the rising cost of living.

The strike is expected to continue until the government meets the unions’ demands, which could be a long and difficult road ahead.

Below are the unions that have joined the strike:

1. The Academic Staff Union of Universities.

2. Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria.

3. The National Union of Electricity Employees.

4. National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees.

5. Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria

6. The National Association of Nurses and Midwives