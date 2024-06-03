Four Injured As NLC, Touts Clash In Jos Over Strike Enforcement

A violent clash erupted at the NTA Park in Jos, Plateau State, on Monday, resulting in serious injuries to four labour union officials.

The confrontation involved members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) enforcement team and transporters from a privately owned company, escalating tensions amid ongoing nationwide strikes.

The incident occurred on Yakubu Gowon Way, opposite NTA Jos, where the transport company operates.

According to sources who spoke with TheNation, the clash was sparked when a monitoring team from the organized labour unions, which was ensuring compliance with the strike directives across the city, entered the park to engage with the transport company’s management.

According to the Vice chairman of NLC who led the team, Comrade Sunday Ayodele, “Immediately the touts at the park saw us arriving the gate of the park they started hauling stone at us thinking we are members of the NURTW.

“Unknown to us, there is a pending dispute between the private transport company and NURTW Jos. And the touts in the park simply descended on our members. Before could understand the reason for the attack, the touts have injured 4 members of NLC.

“It took the intervention of the security agencies for calm to be restored at the park. We had to withdraw our enforcement team from the park to allow peace to reign in the areas.

“Meanwhile, we conveyed our men to the hospital where they are currently receiving medical attention.”