Breaking: Soldiers Mount At Venue Of FG, Organised Labour Meeting

Military personnel are currently stationed around the venue of the Organised Labour and Federal Government meeting.

A Labour source revealed to Vanguard on Monday evening that the action is intended to intimidate Organised Labour, but the leaders remain steadfast.

Naija News earlier reported that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SFG, George Akume, summoned the leadership of the Organised Labour for a meeting.

While the source did not specify the reason for the meeting, it is likely linked to the minimum wage and the nationwide strike.

Meanwhile, the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has through the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, NSIWC, summoned a meeting of the tripartite committee on the new national minimum wage for tomorrow.

Naija News recalls that the NSIWC had on May 31st met with organised labour but the negotiating team of the NLC and TUC walked out following government and organised private sector, OPS, refusal to go beyond the N60,000 they had earlier offered.

Sources told Vanguard on Monday that the government is alarmed by the level of compliance and participation by workers in the first day of indefinite nationwide strike.