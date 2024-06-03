Nigeria News
BREAKING: FG Alarmed Over Compliance, To Meet NLC, TUC Over Nationwide Strike
The Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has through the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, NSIWC, summoned a meeting of the tripartite committee on the new national minimum wage for tomorrow.
Naija News recalls that the NSIWC had on May 31st met with organised labour but the negotiating team of the NLC and TUC walked out following government and organised private sector, OPS, refusal to go beyond the N60,000 they had earlier offered.
Sources told Vanguard on Monday that the government is alarmed by the level of compliance and participation by workers in the first day of indefinite nationwide strike.
More to come…
