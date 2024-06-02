Rainstorm Kills Four At Bauchi Trade Fair

A devastating rainstorm accompanied by strong winds claimed the lives of four traders and inflicted significant damage at the IBB Square, the site of the recently concluded North East Trade Fair in Bauchi State.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday night, also led to several injuries, with one individual currently in recovery.

The Bauchi Police Command confirmed the fatalities and provided details through their spokesman, SP Ahmed Wakil.

The deceased were identified as Abdullahi Abubakar, 38, of Yakubu Wanka; Sadik Ahmed Alfa, 32, of Fadaman Mada; Malam Musa from Maliya Furnitures Tudun Salmanu; and Abdulaziz Abdulrahman from Gombe State.

Additionally, Fatima Isa, 31, of Inkil, was reported to be receiving medical treatment with positive signs of recovery at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital.

The storm wreaked havoc on the pavilions of Gombe and Yobe States and destroyed numerous business tents within the trade fair complex.

Following the storm, emergency response teams, including police and other security agencies, conducted search and rescue operations, which swiftly hospitalized the injured parties.

SP Wakil stated, “Tragically, five individuals were found under the fallen structures and were promptly taken to the hospital. However, one individual, Fatima Isa, is currently receiving medical treatment and showing positive signs of recovery.”

He further mentioned that all necessary actions, including the deposition of the deceased at the mortuary, were promptly taken to address the aftermath of the storm.

The fair, inaugurated by Nigeria’s Vice-President Kashim Shettima on May 18, 2024, was organized by the North East Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mine, and Agriculture and supported by all six states of the region.

The police are maintaining a presence at the IBB Square to ensure public safety and prevent any criminal activities following this tragic event. The community and participants of the trade fair are mourning the loss of life and the disruption caused by the natural disaster, highlighting the need for reinforced safety measures at public events.