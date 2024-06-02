Police Stop Armed Thugs From Invading Home Of Kano APC Chairman

The Kano State Police Command has revealed that it thwarted an attempt by suspected thugs to invade the residence of the state’s All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Prince Abdullahi Abbas.

The development was contained in a statement by the command’s spokesman, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa on Sunday in Kano.

According to Kiyawa, armed thugs pelting people with stones attempted to invade Abbas home around 6 pm on May 31st.

He said a distress call was received from Chiranchi junction in Gwale Local Government Area of the state.

Advertisement

“It was reported that the thugs, armed with dangerous weapons, were pelting people with stones and attempting to enter the APC chairman’s house,” he said.

Kiyawa explained that a team led by the Divisional Police Officer, Gwale Division responded swiftly, foiling the attempted invasion and restoring normalcy to the area.

He, however, stated that no arrest was made, but investigation revealed that the incident was a fight between two rival gangs, with the masterminds identified as Abdul’Yassar, Alias Jonny, Birbiri and Jinjiri Aljan.

Advertisement

Kiyawa said efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects, saying a “round-the-clock” patrol has been intensified in the area to prevent further disturbances.

“The police are working tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of all citizens in Kano State, and this swift and decisive action is a testament to their commitment to protecting the community.

“We are appealing to all law-abiding and peace-loving residents to volunteer timely and credible information on the movement of suspected characters in their midst for prompt security actions,” he said.

Advertisement