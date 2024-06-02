It Is Shameful That You Owe Us Three Months Wage Award – Federal Workers Slam Tinubu’s Govt

Workers on the platform of the Federal Workers Forum (FWF) have called on President Bola Tinubu to pay their three-month wage award and other arrears.

The workers made this declaration during an online meeting of the forum held on Saturday.

Speaking via a communique issued at the end of the meeting, the workers said they have observed that the Nigerian government is not taking workers seriously.

In the communiqué signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Andrew Emelieze, the Forum lamented that the prices of goods and services have increased by over 300% in recent times, while the currency has been badly devalued.

Advertisement

Emelieze stated that the federal workers now find it very difficult to feed and survive in the country.

He said that it is unfortunate that the federal government, led by Tinubu, has stopped the payment of the ₦35,000 wage award since February.

He used the opportunity to appeal to the president to pay the three-month wage award and all other arrears.

Advertisement

The communique read, “We have observed that the Nigerian government is not taking workers seriously; the government doesn’t care about the welfare of its workers. We are really very disappointed in the government’s disposition towards workers.

“It appears the government is heartless and wicked. It is obvious the government is playing games with the new national minimum wage; this is truly very mindless and insensitive.

“Our national currency has been badly devalued. Federal workers now find it very difficult to feed and survive in Nigeria. Most unfortunately, the government has stopped the payment of the N35,000 wage award since February.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is shameful that the government now owes the federal workers three-month wage award. The government is also owing several arrears of allowances, promotion arrears, and several other payments to federal workers.

“We cannot continue suffering unnecessarily; we have endured this hardship enough. The federal government should pay up the three-month wage award and other arrears owed to federal workers.

“The federal government is not permitted to borrow any amount from our contributory pension fund. We are in total support of the indefinite national strike action called by labour. Federal workers should ensure full compliance and a complete shutdown of all federal government secretariats nationwide.

“If, after five working days from the commencement of the indefinite strike, and the government is not budging, labour should lead the workers to occupy the Three Arms Zone and state government houses nationwide. We call for solidarity and support from the Nigerian people.”