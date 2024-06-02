Full List: Akpabio, Abbas, Gbajabimila, Edun, Akume, Others At Govt’s Meeting With Organised Labour

The National Assembly leadership have commenced an emergency meeting with the executive of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in a bid to stop the planned indefinite workers’ strike scheduled for tomorrow Monday.

Naija News reports that officials of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration, alongside five other ministers, are also present at the meeting.

The emergency meeting was summoned by the Presiding officers of the National Assembly.

Present at the meeting is Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Minister of Finance, Dr Wale Edun, Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu, Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Nkiruka Onyejiocha, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan.

The president of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, the president of TUC, Festus Osifo and members of their national executive were also present at the meeting.