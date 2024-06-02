Aviation Unions To Withdraw Services At Airports

Aviation unions have announced a total withdrawal of services across all airports in Nigeria starting at 12:00 a.m. on Monday, June 3, aligning with the indefinite strike declared by organised labour.

This decision was confirmed following an emergency meeting held on Sunday by key aviation unions.

The unions involved are the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP), and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE).

These groups represent a significant portion of the aviation sector’s workforce, from ground handling services to flight operations.

The move to join the nationwide strike comes amid escalating tensions between organized labour and the Federal Government over demands for a significant increase in the national minimum wage.

The labour unions, which include a broad spectrum of sectors, have criticized the government’s proposed wage adjustments as insufficient in light of current economic challenges.

The aviation sector’s strike action is expected to paralyze operations at airports nationwide, potentially stranding thousands of passengers and causing substantial disruptions to both domestic and international flights.

Union leaders have expressed their solidarity with the broader aims of the organised labour strike, emphasizing that their action is in pursuit of a fair wage that reflects the current economic realities faced by workers.

They also stressed the importance of maintaining a united front in pressing for these demands.

Travelers are advised to anticipate disruptions and check with their respective airlines for updates on flight schedules.

The unions, in a joint statement signed by Comrade Ocheme Aba, General Secretary NUATE; Comrade Frances Akinjole, Deputy General Secretary ATSSSAN; Comrade Abdul Rasaq Saidu, Secretary General ANAP and Comrade Olayinka Abioye General Secretary NAAPE directed all branches to comply.

The Notice read, “In compliance with the directive from our labour labores-—Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria—we hereby inform the general public, aviation service providers, airline operators, aviation businesses and all aviation workers nationwide that starting from 0000hrs of June 3, 2024 all services at all Nigerian airports shall be fully withdrawn till further notice.

“Being not oblivious of the fact that many international flights to Nigeria are already airborne, the strike action will commence at international terminals on 4th of June, 2024.

“All aviation workers should recognize the seriousness of this struggle and comply unfailingly. All Branch officers of our unions shall ensure full compliance at all airports.”