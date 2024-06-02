Abia Killings: Military Under Pressure Over Reprisal Threat

In the aftermath of the tragic killing of five soldiers in Aba, Abia State, by gunmen during a sit-at-home order marking Biafra Day, several key figures have urged military authorities to exercise restraint in their response.

The appeal comes amid threats from military sources of a potential retaliatory action against the perpetrators.

The killings, which occurred on Thursday, have been condemned by the lead counsel for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ifeanyi Ejiofor; the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); former deputy governor of Abia State, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, ; and former member representing Aba South in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Obinna Ichita.

They collectively described the attack as heinous and barbaric and called for calm and professionalism in the military’s response to avoid further violence.

In a statement issued from Owerri, Ejiofor vehemently distanced IPOB from the attack, stating that the group does not condone such criminal acts. He emphasized the importance of distinguishing between the actions of criminal elements and the peaceful intentions of IPOB.

The PDP and other political voices in the region echoed this sentiment, stressing the need for security forces to adhere to the rules of professional engagement and avoid actions that could harm innocent civilians.

They highlighted the critical need for a measured response that focuses on apprehending those directly responsible for the violence rather than broad punitive measures.

The situation in Aba remains tense, with increased military presence and ongoing investigations to bring the culprits to justice.

He said: “I roundly condemn in unmistaken terms, the unprovoked attack on military personnel at a checkpoint in Aba, Abia State. While we pray for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives in this dastardly act, carefully perpetuated by the real enemies of Biafra and Biafrans, I urge for all hands to be on deck to ensure that those responsible for this heinous attack are fished out.

“Unfortunately, the victims of the envisaged reprisal attacks and/or arrests from the soldiers would be innocent citizens who know absolutely nothing about the incident. While we encourage a thorough investigation of this heinous crime, we shall at the same time urge the soldiers and other security agents to exercise the greatest restraint and operate within the acceptable rules of professional engagement, to avoid punishing the innocent for an offence they know nothing about.

“Furthermore, it is unreasonable to attribute the commission of this dastardly act to the IPOB, whom I am its lead counsel, even before any investigation has been conducted. IPOB has maintained its peaceful stance in their self-determination quest for a Sovereign State of Biafra, and has at all times, distanced itself from the activities of the criminals claiming to be freedom fighters, who have publicly taken responsibility for this heinous crime.”

Ude Oko Chukwu also, in a statement, expressed shock, sadness and great pain over the gruesome killing of the soldiers, describing the attack as barbaric and senseless.

While condoling with the family of the deceased and the Nigerian Army over the senseless attack, he appealed to the military not to embark on a reprisal attack because of the collateral damage it would have on innocent citizens.

Chukwu, however, urged residents to have confidence in the efforts of the Governor Otti-led administration to ensure the security of lives and property in the state and go about their legitimate businesses without fear of molestation or intimidation.

Similarly, Hon. Obinna Ichita, who is currently the Country Director/Principal Representative of the German Initiative for Knowledge Transfer, in Nigeria, described the attack as abominable and condemnable.

“I sympathize with the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff and service members of the Nigerian Army and the entire military over the senseless killing of their personnel. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen heroes”, Ichita said in the statement.

The deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2023 general elections said he objected to the use of violence to achieve any goal while urging the military to refrain from reprisal for the sake of innocent citizens who are usually adversely affected by such operations.

“I appeal to the leadership of the military and other security agencies to ensure that the personnel on the ground do not go against acceptable rule of engagement.”

In the same vein, the PDP, in a statement by its acting state Publicity Secretary and Vice Chairman, Elder Abraham Amah, condemned the attack.

“The incident is quite regrettable, especially coming at a time when officers and men of the Nigerian military are working tirelessly to rid society of tension and anarchy and set up the country for forward movement towards development”, PDP said.

While condoling with the Army and families of the deceased soldiers, the party pleaded with the military “to be discerning in fishing out the perpetrators and ensure that innocent citizens do not fall victim to your efforts to give your slain colleagues justice.”

Meanwhile, Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, has assured that the law would take its course on the perpetrators of the dastardly killing of soldiers.

Briefing journalists after an expanded meeting of the State Security Council and the newly inaugurated members of the Abia Security Advisory Council, Onwuemelie described the killing as unfortunate and condemnable.

He said, “The point is that it is a very unfortunate incident, and it is highly condemnable and, indeed, cowardly.

“All I can tell you is that the security agencies, the government of Abia State and all well-meaning Nigerians feel very bad about what had happened and everything that needs to be done will be done to ensure that it doesn’t happen again. And even as it happened that the course of the law will take place.”

He urged the residents to move about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation and to cooperate with security agencies.