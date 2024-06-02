Abia Gov Visits Slain Soldiers’ Widows, Make Promises

The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, in a heartfelt response to the recent tragedy in Aba, where five soldiers were killed during a sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra, has committed to delivering justice and support for the affected families.

During his condolence visit on Saturday to the 144 Battalion of the Nigerian Army at Asa in Ukwa West Local Government Area, Otti expressed profound sympathy and outlined his government’s commitment to the bereaved families.

Governor Otti, deeply moved by the incident, condemned the attack, labelling it a “dastardly act” perpetrated by criminals intent on destabilizing the state.

“It’s very sad, but we must identify those responsible and ensure they face the consequences,” Otti remarked during his visit.

Advertisement

He emphasized the state’s resolve to not only seek justice but also provide ongoing support to the families of the fallen soldiers.

Highlighting his commitment, Governor Otti announced the provision of automatic scholarships for the children of the deceased soldiers up to the university level.

He assured that legislative action would be taken to formalize these scholarships and ensure continuity by successive state administrations.

Advertisement

Brigadier General Olusola Diya, the Brigade Commander of 14 Brigade Ohafia, assured that the army was actively gathering intelligence and would spare no effort in apprehending those connected to the killings.

“We are determined to bring to justice those responsible for this heinous act,” he stated, revealing the extent of the losses suffered during the attack, including two army vehicles burnt and weapons stolen.