Why Peter Obi Will Not Back Abure As Labour Party’s Chairman – NLC Reveals

The Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Political Commission, Theophilus Ndubuaku, has expressed conviction that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, will not back Julius Abure to remain in office as the party’s national chairman.

Naija News reports that the latest development comes after Peter Obi’s camp denied that the former Anambra State governor had endorsed the Abure-led NWC following their contentious convention, which returned them to office.

The growing tension between the party leadership and Obi’s camp heightened last week when his campaign team announced that his visit to the LP’s secretariat was a reconciliatory move and not an endorsement as being peddled in the media.

In an interview with Punch, Ndubuaku refuted the claim that the union had resolved its differences with the party’s embattled leader and members of the National Working Committee.

Ndubuaku said Abure was merely leaving on borrowed time, stressing that there was no way Peter Obi could endorse him following the strange manner in which he was returned to the party’s leadership seat.

According to him, Peter Obi had already made it clear that he was not backing Abure and his spokesperson, Yunusa Tanko, confirmed it after his (Obi) visit to the secretariat.

He said, “There was no way that the Peter Obi we know can endorse Abure, especially in this present situation. You can’t tell a man he is not doing the right and still go ahead to endorse him. It is wrong.

“We never believed it until I eventually met Obi himself when he was travelling out of the country the next day and asked me to meet him by 6.30 am. He just made it very clear to me that there was nothing of sort. His spokesperson, Yunusa Tanko, also said that much in the statement he released after Obi’s visit to the secretariat.

“You need to listen to what Obi is saying. He said he wants to make peace within the party. The only problem he has with Abure, in my opinion, was the fact that the man is not doing the right thing. He just wants the right thing to be done. That is all.

“If Obi calls for a meeting, it will be between the real owners of the party and the transactional hijackers. This is because if nobody challenges you, you can get away with anything. It is the only way to reposition the party and its structure.”

