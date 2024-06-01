Why I Dumped Law For Skit Making – Ace Comedian, Dauda

Ace Nollywood actor, Kingsley Ogbonna, aka Dauda, who took comedy to another level, has revealed why he dumped law to transition into skit- making.

Following his unexpected exit from the entertainment industry, Dauda delved into politics, serving as a Special Adviser to former Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, before embarking on academic journey to study law.

Now, he has rekindled his love for acting, this time dedicating himself to content creation, particularly skit-making.

Speaking with The NATION in an interview, Dauda shared insights into his decision to relinquish the legal profession, along with addressing other relevant topics.

Responding to questions about his absence from the spotlight since leaving government, Dauda clarified whether he had forsaken acting for a career in law.

He said, “The truth of the matter is that law is a good profession. It was to add to my profile but you also know that my first love is the entertainment industry with a bias for Nollywood and comedy if you like.

“With what is happening in the industry now, Law is good but it is usually very hard for you to start practicing when you are 50 and above as a new wig. The least is 10 years before finding your bearing.

“The best thing is to go back to what you know how to do best, what the world knows you for, which is entertainment, and going by the trend of events as the industry has left the normal Nollywood television.

“Though those come sparingly, the real thing now is the skit, the online entertainment. I am talking about content creation and people will like it. My first course was marketing. There is this definition of marketing, it is a management process responsible for identifying, satisfying, and anticipating consumer wants efficiently and profitably.

“That profit is very important. Whatever thing you are doing and it is not profiting, leave it. I’m not saying that Law won’t profit, but I am looking at the age bracket and what the Nigerian legal system is all about right now.

“I am not seeing Law as something I will rely on, I will keep the wig and gown aside. It wasn’t easy after 7, 8 years, going to Law School, and coming out, but I liked it. It has exposed me to many things. It has opened my eyes. I see myself as educated, learned.

“I can handle any organisation anywhere. I can fit into any organization. I know how to make money right now. I know what company, establishment means through Corporate Law I learnt in school. I can fit in anywhere.

“But that is not the thing. The thing is that whatever thing you do at this age, it must be profitable because you have kids growing. They are all in school and you want to achieve a lot before you get to a particular point in life where you will not be able to do anything again.”

Dauda emphasized that at 50 years old, having just completed law school last year, he felt the weight of responsibilities at home, including caring for his parents and younger siblings.

He expressed the belief that law was more suited for individuals with established profiles, and at his age, he preferred to focus on entertainment, particularly content creation, which he had already begun.

When asked about his return to entertainment and whether it was due to the favorable social media landscape for content creation rather than passion, Dauda remarked, “I am very blunt when I say this. What people like to paint, I don’t paint it.

“The Igbo man says, ‘I am not dancing now to be seen but to get something from it.’ If it is being popular or being a celebrity, we have tasted that, we have tasted stardom. We are talking about the end result, we need to make money.

“Yes, it is a passion but the passion that is not yielding anything is useless. Do I need to die because it is a passion? And I can tell you that, that is what ridiculed a good number of people in this industry.

“Those who said they are directors, scriptwriters, especially the directors, have the passion to do this job without looking at the business side of it. This is showbiz. I don show finish, na business I want do now.

“A lot of people are falling by the roadside. Some are suffering, some do not even have accommodation right now. I don’t want to mention names.

“Those who started in the 90s, into 2000 actors, and directors who so much love this business and would want to get it right at all times have still not found their feet because of the influx of the Idumota unto Alaba people who saw it as business and not what you are doing that you love. They are talking about doing it and making money and they are making money. That is the business in it.”

Dauda emphasized his lifelong passion for entertainment, which began in kindergarten, where he danced for his school and impressed the school proprietor, leading to his education being sponsored.

He also recalled his involvement in various entertainment activities, including dancing on NTA Channel 6 and serving as a junior choirmaster at a local church.

“The world knows me, but the problem we are talking about now is not only about knowing you but what you got out of it for tomorrow and legacy’s sake. I have a legacy in the entertainment business. I had love for it and I got into it.

“Thanks to the internet. When we started, the kind of money in entertainment now wasn’t there then. And I know I am funny. I now thought to myself, why not go into the internet world for the younger generations who perhaps don’t know me?” He added.

Dauda expressed his desire to return to the entertainment industry to establish a lasting legacy for the upcoming generation, acknowledging that there will come a time when he may no longer want to appear on television or engage in extensive comedy.

Drawing parallels with veteran comedian Ali Baba, he noted that legends evolve their craft over time, eventually stepping back to make way for younger talent.

Dauda anticipated a future where he too would retire from entertainment, possibly within the next decade.