Why I Dedicated New Song ‘Double’ To My Wife – Kizz Daniel

Renowned afrobeat singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has opened up about why his latest single, ‘Double,’ was dedicated to his wife, who also featured as a vixen in the accompanying music video.

Naija News reports that the new song showcases Daniel’s signature blend of afrobeat rhythms, infectious choruses and soulful melodies.

In a statement on Saturday, the ‘Woju’ crooner said the song is a celebration of love and double joy that comes with sharing it live with someone special.

Emphasising the reason for dedicating the song to his wife, the singer said the song also speaks to the beauty of partnership and family and hopes that the romantic anthem will resonate with his fans worldwide.

He said, “The song is a celebration of love, partnership, and the double joy that comes from sharing life’s journey with someone special. The music video, set to premiere on the same day as the audio release, features intimate and joyful moments between Kizz Daniel and his wife, offering fans a glimpse into their beautiful bond.”

“I wanted to create a song that not only celebrates my love for my wife, but also speaks to the beauty of partnership and family. Having her grace the screen with me makes this project even more special to me. I hope that song will resonate with everyone who listens to it, and it will remind them of the importance of love and togetherness.”