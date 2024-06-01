Tyson’s Fight Against Jake Paul Postponed Over Health Scare

Mike Tyson’s planned return to the boxing ring against YouTuber, Jake Paul, has been postponed following the former heavyweight champion’s recent health scare, organizers revealed on Friday.

Tyson experienced nausea and dizziness while flying from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday, prompting medical intervention less than two months before his July 20 showdown with Paul in Texas.

According to a Friday statement from fight organizers, Tyson had been instructed by doctors to engage in only minimal training for the next few weeks after a Thursday check-up revealed he was suffering from an “ulcer flare-up.”

The statement partly read, “The recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations.

“Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level.

“The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself.”

The statement mentioned that a new date for the fight, which will be broadcast live by streaming giant Netflix, will be announced by June 7.

Despite Sunday’s health scare, Tyson insisted on Tuesday that he felt “100%” and would be in excellent shape for his eventual bout with Paul.

“I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time.

“Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover.

“My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon.

“Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end, you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good,” Tyson said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Paul stated that he supported the fight’s postponement.

“I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night,” Paul said.

Tyson, who turns 58 this June, was set to face the 27-year-old Paul in a professional fight with eight two-minute rounds, officially sanctioned by Texas boxing authorities.

However, numerous boxing community members, such as former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, voiced concerns about the fight, worried that Tyson might get injured.