Transfer: Al Nassr Makes Decision On Ronaldo’s Departure Following King’s Cup Final Defeat

The CEO of Al Nassr, Guido Fienga, has announced that Cristiano Ronaldo will remain with the club for the upcoming season, despite the disappointing end to the 2023-24 campaign.

Al-Nassr finished second in the league, trailing local rival Al-Hilal by 14 points. However, they were defeated in the King’s Cup final by Al-Hilal in a penalty shootout on Friday.

Cristiano Ronaldo was overcome with emotion and shed tears following Al Nassr’s loss to rivals Al-Hilal in the Saudi Cup final.

Ronaldo was visibly distraught after the match as Al Nassr succumbed to defeat in the penalty shootout, with goalkeeper Yassine Bounou emerging as Al-Hilal’s hero with two crucial saves.

Advertisement

The season ended with Ronaldo and his team failing to clinch any trophies.

While the team ended the season without trophies, Ronaldo enjoyed personal success by breaking the record for the most goals in a Saudi Pro League season with his brace against Al-Ittihad in the last league stage match.

According to Fabrizio Romano’s revelations, Fienga has confirmed that the Portuguese legend will stay with the Saudi club for the next season, with no doubts or changes in plans regarding his continuation.

Advertisement

Speaking to Sada Al-Mala’eib after the Saudi King’s Cup final, Fienga confirmed that the Portugal captain would remain with Al-Nassr and insisted that the 39-year-old’s blood has become yellow, referring to the major colour of the team.