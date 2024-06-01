Nigerian Singer Signed To Wizkid’s Records Opens Up On Health Challenges, Cyberbullying

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Terry Akewe, also known as Terri, has opened up on the challenges he had faced in his music career, including health issues, cyberbullying, and sacrifices made in pursuit of his passion.

Naija News reports that Terri, signed to Wizkid’s Starboy Records, rose to prominence after featuring on Wizkid’s track “Soco” and has since released his debut EP “Afro Series,” with hit songs like “Shuu,” “Turn on Me,” “Bia,” and “Same You.”

In a series of posts via his X handle on Saturday, the singer disclosed that his journey in the music industry has been far from smooth.

He recalled his battle with anxiety issues, ulcer complications, losing friends and inability to pay hospital bills.

He said, “Ulcer complications, anxiety issues. In and out of the hospital. Crazy hospital bills, mum losing her mind, all for the music. Shit crazy. Jesus never fails. We go win finally.

“Lost friendships, family, just trying to find myself. Stanship war and distractions, something I know little or nothing about.”

Acknowledging the toll the music industry has taken on him, Terri pleaded, “Please, just see Terri for Terri. This shit is my whole life…. Support my craft.”

Terri also spoke on his inability to for his tuition fees in 2018 and how he sacrificed his education to pursue music, saying, “2018, after getting admission into UNILAG three times and couldn’t make it cause of finances, I was ready in 2018 to begin study, I quit cause of this music. I gave my all to it.”

Terri further noted his struggles with cyberbullying, which has been a challenge, as he admitted, “Since I got in here, suffered so much cyberbullying, All I wanna do is sing.”