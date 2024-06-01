Just In: Popular Nigerian Cleric, Mufti Yaks Is Dead

Niger State-born Islamic cleric, Abdullateef Aliyu Maiyaki, popularly known as Mufti Yaks, is dead.

Naija News learnt that the 20-year-old, well-known motivational speaker died in the early hours of Saturday, June 1, 2024, at the National Hospital in Abuja after a brief illness.

Renowned Zimbabwean Islamic speaker, who is said to be the role model of the late Mufti Yaks, announced his demise via his Facebook page on Saturday.

Menk paid his last respects, praying that God grant the deceased eternal rest.

He wrote, “I’m saddened by the news of the death of the young Abdul Latif Miyaki Mufti Yaks this morning.

“He was a very talented young lad trying to spread goodness. May Allah Almighty forgive him, accept his good deeds and grant him the highest ranks of Paradise. Ameen.”

Confirming the development, Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, in a post on his Facebook page, expressed his sadness over the demise, describing the late cleric as his son.

He said, “Inna lil Laahi wa inna ilaiHi Raajiun! Just heard that our beloved son, Abdullateef Aliyu Maitaki, popularly known as MUFTI YAKS passed away. What a great loss! Janaza by 10 am at Justice Maiyaki’s residence Dutsen Kura Gwari, Minnah. May the Almighty Allah admit him into Jannatul Firdaus.”