FG Warns Labour Against Strike, Gives Reason For ₦60,000 Minimum Wage Offer

The Federal Government has warned organised labour over its proposed nationwide strike scheduled for Monday, June 3, 2024, saying that such action would compound the economic woes of citizens.

Recall that owing to the failure of parties in the tripartite committee to reach a compromise on a new national minimum wage, the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress, TUC, decided to embark on strike on June 3.

Naija News reports that the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejoecha, in a statement on Saturday through her media aide, Emameh Gabriel, said the government’s minimum wage proposals were carefully crafted, taking into account the country’s economic realities and incorporating innovative solutions.

Onyejoecha, who spoke on behalf of the government, listed these proposals as including a comprehensive package featuring a wage increase to N60,000 for federal workers, the introduction of CNG-fueled buses, and enhanced financial access for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Advertisement

The Minister of Labour asserted that the nationwide strike is not in the country’s and its people’s best interests, especially when negotiations are ongoing.

According to Onyejoecha, the government has pledged investments in strategic sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, education, healthcare, and many others that are already in the pipeline.

She added that any new minimum wage offer may lead to widespread job losses, particularly in the Organised Private Sector, which employs the bulk of the nation’s workforce.

Advertisement

The statement read, “Going on strike in the middle of ongoing negotiations would not only compound the economic woes but also exacerbate the suffering of millions of Nigerians who are already struggling to eke out a living from their daily endeavours.

“Government has consistently demonstrated commitment and goodwill throughout the negotiations with organised labour.

“This sector is crucial to the country’s economic growth and stability. The government’s stance is rooted in a deep understanding of the negotiations, demonstrating its dedication to finding a balance between the needs of workers and the economic realities of the country. The goal is to establish a minimum wage that is not only realistic but also sustainable, avoiding any potentially detrimental consequences for the economy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“By adopting this approach, the government aims to safeguard the interests of both workers and employers, ensuring that any agreement reached is mutually beneficial and does not jeopardise the country’s economic progress. This balanced stance is crucial for maintaining harmony in the workforce and driving national growth.”