Ezekwesili Endorses Aisha Yesufu’s #NotMyNationalAnthem Campaign

Former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has supported Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu’s position against the new national anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”

Naija News earlier reported that during a recent occasion, activist Yesufu opted not to stand during the singing of the national anthem, “Nigeria we hail thee,” a gesture that drew attention and highlighted her reputation for activism.

In a video posted on X, Yesufu was captured sitting during the recitation of the new national anthem, and she expressed her sentiment with the caption “#NotMyNationalAnthem.”

Ezekwesili, who previously opposed the national anthem, voiced her support for the action in a post on her official X page.

Advertisement

She wrote: “@AishaYesufu, Definitely #NotMyNationalAnthem as I already publicly conveyed.

“In my case, whenever and wherever the National Anthem is called for, I shall continue to sing #AriseOCompatriots as #MyNationalAnthem.

“The Lawmakers @nassnigeria and the @NGRPresident grievously breached the Constitutional provisions and process for amendment of legislation and therefore cannot foist another National Anthem on us.

Advertisement

“I refuse to join them in the Kangaroo Act of violating the Constitution.”

Meanwhile, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Joe Igbokwe, has berated Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu, over ‘disrespect’ for the National Anthem.